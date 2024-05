It is going to be an interesting offseason for the goalie market. Speculation has already started on the trade market with potentially some big names available.

If a team is looking for a starter, the trade route is where they may be looking. Juuse Saros, Jakob Markstrom, Linus Ullmark, and Filip Gustavsson could be available for trade.

The NHL free agent goalie market contains a decent list of backups with a few potential 1B options.