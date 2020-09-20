NHL News and Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Islanders

Koivu won’t be back with the Wild next season

Zack Pierce of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild announced on Friday that they won’t be re-signing forward Mikko Koivu.

The Wild had drafted Koivu sixth overall in 2001.

Koivu could look to sign on with another team, or maybe play for his hometown Turku of the Finnish Elite League.

Flyers could look to move two players … Hart wants Elliott back

Sam Carchidi: Think that the Philadelphia Flyers will try to trade both James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere.

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart hopes that the Flyers re-sign goaltender Brian Elliott.

The 35-year old Elliott is a pending UFA. If he doesn’t re-sign, the Flyers would need to find a backup for Hart. Elliott could be looking for a two-year deal.

Islanders RFAs and UFAs, how to improve and some potential targets

Andrew Gross of Newsday: Looking at some questions the New York Islanders are facing this offseason.

What deals do the RFAs get? The Islanders have restricted free agents in Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Devon Toews. The Islanders have $72.6 million committed to 20 players next season. Teams might be interested in offer sheeting Barzal. The Islanders and Barzal could look at a two-year bridge deal at around $7 million. In normal times, Pulock might have been looking at $6 million per year.

Which UFAs may stick around? Matt Martin may get a one-year offer from the Islanders. Thomas Greiss, Andy Greene, Tom Kuhnhackl and Derick Brassard may not be back.

How can the Islanders improve? The Islanders could use a top-six forward who can score and help their power play.

Who are the potential offseason targets? Initial targets could include Patrik Laine, Kyle Palmieri and Mike Hoffman. GM Lou Lamoriello would have to work some magic to land Taylor Hall.