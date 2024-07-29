NHL News: Brock Faber Extended and Martin Necas Re-Signs

The signings are slowly trickling in this off-season. Brock Faber and Martin Necas each signed new deals on this date.

Minnesota Wild Lock Up Brock Faber Long-Term

First, the Minnesota Wild announced they have signed defenseman Brock Faber to a new eight-year contract extension worth $68 million.

8 MORE YEARS OF BROCKSTAR ? More » https://t.co/wCHpyPED6g pic.twitter.com/I9uuoiWAjb — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 29, 2024

The contract carries an AAV of $8.5 million.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: #mnwild announce that they have extended Brock Faber to a max 8-year, $68 million deal. $8.5 million AAV that begins in 2025-26.

Brock Faber is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. He is the backbone of the Minnesota Wild’s defense. This season with the Wild, he recorded 47 points (eight goals and 39 assists) and was second in the Calder Trophy voting for NHL’s Rookie of the Year behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Faber played in all 82 games as a rookie during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 24:58 time on ice. He will be the Wild’s number-one defenseman moving forward.

Brock Faber, extended 8x$8.5M by MIN, is a young two-way puck-moving defenceman who stepped into the NHL playing 25 minutes a night with strong production. His results slipped a lot in the second half of the season, but the Wild obviously see him as their 1D of the future. pic.twitter.com/ZQss7foYjJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 29, 2024

While the term and dollars seem high, this number will be a steal for the Wild as the salary cap goes up in the coming seasons.

The Wild smartly extend Brock Faber for his entire prime. It’s a deal that should quickly become a steal as he entrenches himself as a legit No. 1 defenseman. pic.twitter.com/UpvBUtL3lU — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) July 29, 2024

Joe Smith of The Athletic: “Today is a big day.” Bill Guerin on signing Brock Faber to an eight-year deal. Said Faber: “Crazy day.”

Carolina Hurricanes Get Martin Necas in a Bridge Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced they signed Martin Necas, a restricted free agent, to a two-year bridge deal worth $13 million.

Marty’s staying in Raleighwood ? The #Canes have agreed to terms with forward Martin Necas on a two-year contract extension! https://t.co/DxuskinHeT — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 29, 2024

Necas’s new deal with the Hurricanes has an annual average value of $6.5 million.

The #CauseChaos re-signed 25 y/o RFA F Martin Necas to 2 year $6.5M Cap Hit deal. Year 1 $3M Salary & $3M Signing Bonus

Year 2 $6M Salary & $1M Signing Bonus Expires when Necas becomes UFA eligible Rep’d by Michael Deutsch Eclipsehttps://t.co/w1cj1o7iJV — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 29, 2024

There had been much talk surrounding Martin Necas’ future in Carolina. As NHLRumors.com reported, Necas was on the trade block. However, the Hurricanes wanted to get him signed and make him part of this club’s future.

Necas provides offense to a club that needs it, especially given the losses during this past offseason. He had 53 points (24 goals and 29 assists) in 77 games last season with the Hurricanes. It will be interesting to see if his role increases under head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Martin Necas, signed 2x$6.5M by CAR, is a speedy scoring forward who carries the puck in transition and creates offence both by shooting and passing. #Canes pic.twitter.com/9oK0hpGMSD — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 29, 2024

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky: “Martin is an immensely skilled player who provides a scoring threat whenever the puck is on his stick. He will play a key role in the continued success of our franchise, and we’re excited to have a multi-year contract done.”