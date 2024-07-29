NHL News: Brock Faber Extended and Martin Necas Re-Signs
The signings are slowly trickling in this off-season. Brock Faber and Martin Necas each signed new deals on this date.

Minnesota Wild Lock Up Brock Faber Long-Term

First, the Minnesota Wild announced they have signed defenseman Brock Faber to a new eight-year contract extension worth $68 million.

The contract carries an AAV of $8.5 million.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: #mnwild announce that they have extended Brock Faber to a max 8-year, $68 million deal. $8.5 million AAV that begins in 2025-26.

Brock Faber is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. He is the backbone of the Minnesota Wild’s defense. This season with the Wild, he recorded 47 points (eight goals and 39 assists) and was second in the Calder Trophy voting for NHL’s Rookie of the Year behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Faber played in all 82 games as a rookie during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 24:58 time on ice. He will be the Wild’s number-one defenseman moving forward.

While the term and dollars seem high, this number will be a steal for the Wild as the salary cap goes up in the coming seasons.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: “Today is a big day.” Bill Guerin on signing Brock Faber to an eight-year deal. Said Faber: “Crazy day.”

Carolina Hurricanes Get Martin Necas in a Bridge Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced they signed Martin Necas, a restricted free agent, to a two-year bridge deal worth $13 million.

Necas’s new deal with the Hurricanes has an annual average value of $6.5 million.

There had been much talk surrounding Martin Necas’ future in Carolina. As NHLRumors.com reported, Necas was on the trade block. However, the Hurricanes wanted to get him signed and make him part of this club’s future.

Necas provides offense to a club that needs it, especially given the losses during this past offseason. He had 53 points (24 goals and 29 assists) in 77 games last season with the Hurricanes. It will be interesting to see if his role increases under head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky: “Martin is an immensely skilled player who provides a scoring threat whenever the puck is on his stick. He will play a key role in the continued success of our franchise, and we’re excited to have a multi-year contract done.”

 

 