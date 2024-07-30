NHL News: Quotes, Thoughts From Media and Viz for Brock Faber’s Extension

Brock Faber signed a huge eight-year, $68 million contract yesterday, a deal that carries an $8.5 million salary cap hit.

Salary breakdown from PuckPedia.

2025-26: $10 million

2026-27: $9.5 million

2027-28: $8.5 million

2028-29: $8.5 million

2029-30: $8.5 million

2030-31: $8.5 million

2031-32: $7.5 million

2032-33: $7 million

For the final four years of Faber’s contract he’ll have a 15-team no-trade clause.

“You’re getting this because you are who you are as a player and a person.” The moment Brock Faber signed his @mnwild extension 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yCeM99x7u3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 30, 2024

NHL News: Brock Faber Extended and Martin Necas Re-Signs

Cassidy Hettesheimer of the Star Tribune: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on the Faber.

“I’d rather have a guy Brock’s age on an eight-year, nine-year deal, than a 31-year-old guy. He’s not even really in his prime yet. He’s shown that he’s going to keep getting better, so it’s worth that risk.”

Faber on playing for the Wild.

“I’d argue that there’s no one that wanted to play for the Minnesota Wild more than myself. It’s incredible for me and my family.”

Thoughts from the media

Joe Smith: “Both Brock Faber + #mnwild GM Bill Guerin labeled deal ‘no-brainer.’ Guerin said long-term deals with players w just one year #NHL is about betting on the right guy, and believes Brock is. Faber wants to be w Wild for life. Parents at signing. Good deal for No. 1 caliber d-man.”

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Faber’s $8.5 million cap hit is the largest contract extension given out by the Wild, surpassing Jared Spurgeon’s $7.575 million.

Russell Morgan: Right-handed defensemen in the Los Angeles Kings system at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Drew Doughty

Matt Roy

Sean Durzi

Sean Walker

Brock Faber

Brandt Clarke

Jordan Spence

JFresh: “Faber and Brodin did pretty well, Faber and Middleton did really badly. Makes sense to say “well duh Middleton isn’t good” except the Wild also just gave Middleton a five year contract for top-four money.”

B/R Open Ice: “Grew up in Minnesota rooting for the Wild. Played at the University of Minnesota. Got traded to the Wild. And has now signed an EIGHT year extension with his hometown team. Brock Faber living the dream”

David St-Louis: “There’s some risk here. Faber relies on his motor and skating to thrive and I’m not sure he will ever control games like a true number one D. That said, I’m a big fan of his puck-moving game. I wrote this about him last season. ”

Can Elias Pettersson Play Like A Superstar in the Playoffs

Faber Viz

Brock Faber has re-signed an eight-year extension with the Minnesota Wild carrying a $8.5M AAV. Faber played in a big role in the last season & he was pretty good. Faber has a potential to be an elite defenseman one day. Could be a steal deal for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/fwu9nWterK — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 29, 2024

Here’s Faber’s microstat card, plenty of solid stuff here, not a huge workload in transition, low-risk rush defence, good work avoiding turnovers. pic.twitter.com/LcKfd3ue3D — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 29, 2024

Brock Faber is a swing and a miss for HP. Since basically day one he’s been a 1-2D for Minnesota and could even amount to a superstar producer on the backend. Obviously not often you get a star dman from this model archetype but Minnesota looks like they did. pic.twitter.com/DZLL01EADb — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) July 29, 2024

Brock Faber re-signs with #mnwild He had a great rookie campaign and was a contributor in all formats. It remains to be seen if he can produce at this level across the board every year.https://t.co/gimnERsmem pic.twitter.com/95Yy5MBLHf — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) July 29, 2024