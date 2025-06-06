NHL News: Bruins, Rangers, Canucks, and Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins hire Marco Sturm as their next head coach

Boston Bruins: The Bruins named Marco Sturm as their 30th head coach. Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the hiring.

“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston. Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room.

Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans.

We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

Shawn Hutcheon: “For the past 4 years, he has served as head coach of the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Prior to that, Sturm spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings from 2018-22.”

The New York Rangers hire two assistants

Elliotte Friedman: Dave Quinn and Joe Sacco will be joining Mike Sullivan’s coaching staff with the New York Rangers.

Joe Haggerty: “Mentioned it in last weekend’s NHL notes…Joe Sacco would not be without a job for long. Excellent coach and good hockey guy.”

The Vancouver Canucks add three coaches

TSN: The Canucks are not bringing Assistant coach Yogi Svejkovsky, defensive development coach Sergei Gonchar, and video coach Dylan Crawford back to Adam Foote’s coaching staff. They announced they’ve added Kevin Dean, Brett McLean, and Scott Young.

Sean Monahan wins the Bill Masterton Trophy

Columbus Blue Jackets: Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan win the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.