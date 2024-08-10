NHL News: Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, the Utah Hockey Club

The Colorado Avalanche sign Matthew Phillips

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $287,500 in the minors.

Phillips was a Group 6 UFA and will be a UFA when the contract expires.

Eric Francis: “The Avs announce the signing of another fan-favourite in Calgary, Matthew Phillips. His one-year deal is a show-me contract much-like Oliver Kylington’s. Best of luck to both class acts.”

Columbus Blue Jackets coaches to go over their roles

Aaron Portzline: Have heard that Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason will meet with their four assistant coaches next week and will go over their roles for next season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Mike Haviland is the one running the power play.

Columbus Blue Jackets: On Thursday the Blue Jackets added Mike Haviland and Scott Ford as assistant coaches.

They join assistant coaches Steve McCarthy and Jared Boll, and goaltending coach Niklas Backstrom.

