NHL News: Oliver Kylington, Jacob Fowler, and Artyom Levshunov

Oliver Kylington Signs With Colorado Avalanche

NHL.com : The early days of August do not often feature players signing with teams. However, Oliver Kylington signing with Colorado Avalanche was a bit of a surprise. The defenseman played 33 games last season totaling eight points.

Oliver Kylington has signed with the Colorado Avalanche to a one-year, $1.05M deal. I like this deal so much from Avalanche's perspective. pic.twitter.com/PnHr0wWEjH — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) August 6, 2024

There are few players who could come back after more than a season off and not miss a beat. Kylington is one of those defenseman. Colorado takes another defenseman who could perform even better with a full training camp under his belt and a fresh start (see Erik Brannstrom).

Matt Schubert and Corey Masisak of the Denver Post: Colorado takes another shot at a low-risk, high-reward type of defenseman in Oliver Kylington. The 27-year-old could slot in the third pairing for the Avalanche depending on how training camp and the pre-season goes.

Kylington totaled 31 points in 73 games with Calgary in 2021-22. There are some who think a full season in Colorado could be closer to that type of production.

Rhett Pitlick And Montreal

Nicolas Cloutier: It has been confirmed that Pitlick’s rights have been relinquished by the Montreal Canadiens. This happened sometime in July. Pitlick may have to wait until August 15th to sign on with another NHL team.

He did have 19 goals and 36 points last season with Minnesota in 40 games.

Jacob Fowler One To Keep Eye On

Sean Farrell: The third-round pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft came into his Freshman season at Boston College a little green and nervous. It showed early. However, as the tournament season approached, Jacob Fowler developed a sense of calm.

It was that calm that got Boston College all the way to the National Championship game. This season, the Sophomore looks to take that next step in more ways than one.

He went 32-6-1 in his first year with the Eagles posting a 2.14 goals-against-average with three shutouts and a .926 save percentage. His time in Montreal’s development camp last month reflected that difference in on and off-ice demeanor.

Clearly, the focus is different now. When Fowler is dialed in, he is one of the best goaltending prospects from the 2023 draft by far and away. Fowler is in better shape both mentally and physically. That will only speed up his development.

Artyom Levshunov Probably To Rockford

Tracey Meyers of NHL.com: If there is one thing the Chicago Blackhawks will not do, they will not rush 18-year-old Artyom Levshunov. The former Michigan State Spartan decided to not to return for his Sophomore season. That allows Levshunov to get some development time in with Rockford (AHL).

Chicago lost 351 man games to injury last year and quite a few players from Rockford were called up. Do not be surprised if Levshunov comes up eventually. For now, with six healthy defensemen, that time will not be in October.

The number two pick overall had 35 points in 38 games for Michigan State last season.