NHL News: Draft lottery odds, Ilya Samsonov and Miro Heiskanen

NHL Draft Lottery day

NHL Media: The 2023 NHL draft lottery will get underway at 8 PM tonight.

“The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of two drawings, with limits on both the number of selections the 32nd-ranked team from the regular season can fall in the draft order (no lower than third overall) and the number of selections a team can “move up” (10). Thus, only the top 11 seeds in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.”

Leafs lose Game 3 and goaltender Ilya Samsonov

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov left last night’s game early.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have an update on Samsonov after the game. Keefe said that Joseph Woll played excellent in relief and added that “he’s ready for this.”

Ilya Samsonov is heading to the dressing room after a pile-up during the second period. pic.twitter.com/O7OamT3H8C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2023

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen takes puck to the face

Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen left last night’s game in the second period after taking a puck to the face.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer after the game on Heikanen.

“Don’t have anything yet. I mean, obviously, he didn’t come back. Pretty bad cut. So, we’ll know more tomorrow.”

DeBoer added:

“I think he would have liked to have come back. I think that we talked about it. I think that for sure the score played a part in that.”