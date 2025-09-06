NHL News: Flames, Canadiens, Sharks, Devils, and Wild

The Calgary Flames re-sign Connor Zary

Eric Francis: The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Connor Zary to a three-year contract with a $3.775 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Zary will be an RFA at the end of the contract and would be owed a $3.775 million qualifying offer. He’d be one year away from unrestricted free agency.

2025-26: $3.275 million salary, with a $500,000 signing bonus

2026-27: $3.775 million salary

2027-28: $3.775 million salary

The Montreal Canadiens trade Carey Price to the San Jose Sharks

Frank Seravalli: The Montreal Canadiens trade goaltender Carey Price and a 2026 5th round pick to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Gannon Laroque.

The Canadiens now won’t need to start the year using the LTIR, and the San Jose Sharks have salary cap floor flexibility if they trade away more players/salary during the season.

Puck Pedia: The Canadiens now have $4.6 million in projected salary cap space for next season with a 23-man roster. They have $20.9 million in projected trade deadline salary cap space.

Puck Pedia: The Sharks now have $9.2 million in projected salary cap space with a 23-man roster, plus Logan Couture and Price on the IR.

Puck Pedia: Historically, taking on $800,000 ($2 million salary with 60% covered by insurance) in salary would net a 3rd round pick.

Andrew Zadarnowski: “Gannon Laroque has been dealing with major injury issues since turning pro, including double hip surgery in 2022 and missing all of 2024-25. He might never play again.”

The New Jersey Devils sign four PTOs

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have signed goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel, and forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening to PTOs.

The Minnesota Wild are bringing in a forward on a PTO

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are bringing in forward Brett Leason on a PTO. He can kill penalties and will be looking for a bottom-six spot.

