NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, and Kyle Connor

What Will Happen With Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, and Kyle Connor?

Pierre LeBrun, TSN Hockey Insider and reporter from The Athletic, was on TSN Radio and was asked about the other big free agents in Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, and Kyle Connor and where those contract negotiations stood.

Host: “With Pierre LeBrun, TSN Hockey Insider. So (Jack) Eichel, (Kirill) Kaprizov and (Kyle) Connor. Where are we at with those guys, though, like Connor in particular, because he plays for a Canadian team?”

Pierre LeBrun: “So you said Eichel, Kaprizov, and where else?”

Host: “Kyle Connor.”

LeBrun: “Oh, yeah. Kyle Connor, yeah. So on Eichel, just because I ran into Kelly McCrimmon on the way I was at GM meetings. He was careful with what he said, but seemed pretty confident that they’ve been a great match there since Eichel got to Vegas, and that they would get something done at some point. That seemed pretty confident to me. So I don’t think Eichel’s going anywhere. I think he’ll end up signing and I think he loves life there.

Kaprizov. The owner himself, Craig Leipold, was quoted from my colleague Joe Smith and The Athletic as saying, I think we’re almost there. I don’t think it, I think the comment has been this. I think there’s some context. I don’t think he means that they’ve negotiated this right to the end. I think what the owner was saying is that they’re in the ball market where it needs to be once they sit in the room and get going for real. Kaprizov’s supposed to arrive in Minneapolis next week. So I think that one gets done.

I don’t have a feel for Connor, and that’s probably mostly because I didn’t have a chance to run into Kevin Cheveldayoff in Detroit. So I’m not on it, so I don’t have a sense for it.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Throughout the offseason, there has been talk about what each of these three players will make. As NHLRumors.com has documented, the Minnesota Wild will make Kirill Kaprizov one of, if not the highest-paid player in the NHL. They can’t afford to lose him. It could be between $15 million and $17 million. He will get more than Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million in Edmonton.

As far as Jack Eichel goes, with Mitch Marner getting an AAV of $12 million as part of the sign and trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the expectation is Eichel will come in around $13 million or $13.5 million a season.

As far as Kyle Connor goes, he will probably wait on Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings. Kempe’s camp will push for $10 million a season. So with the way Kyle Connor produces in Winnipeg, he will probably get more than that.

But Kaprizov and Kyle Connor could take longer than Eichel. He could be the first to sign of these three players, as they head towards unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2026.

