NHL News: Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, Mattias Ekholm, and Jack Roslovic Signings

Mark Easson
5 Min Read
Jack Eichel and Kyle Connor sign eight-year contract extensions. The Oilers extend Mattias Ekholm and sign Jack Roslovic.
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Vegas Golden Knights extend Jack Eichel

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Jack Eichel to an eight-year contract extension with a $13.5 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause throughout the eight years.

2026-27: $850,000 salary, and a $16.85 million signing bonus
2027-28: $900,000 salary, and a $16.8 million signing bonus
2028-29: $950,000 salary, and a $16.25 million signing bonus
2029-30: $1 million salary, and a $11.8 million signing bonus
2030-31: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus
2031-32: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus
2032-33: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus
2033-34: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus

The Winnipeg Jets extend Kyle Connor

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Kyle Connor to an eight-year contract extension with a $12 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause throughout the eight years.

2026-27: $7.5 million salary, and a $7.5 million signing bonus
2027-28: $7.5 million salary, and a $7.5 million signing bonus
2028-29: $7.5 million salary, and a $7.5 million signing bonus
2029-30: $6 million salary, and a $6 million signing bonus
2030-31: $7 million salary, and a $2 million signing bonus
2031-32: $6 million salary, and a $6 million signing bonus
2032-33: $4.5 million salary, and a $4.5 million signing bonus
2033-34: $9 million salary

The Edmonton Oilers extend Mattias Ekholm

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension with a $4 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause throughout the three years.

2026-27: $2 million salary, and a $2 million signing bonus
2027-28: $4 million salary
2028-29: $4 million salary

The Edmonton Oilers sign Jack Roslovic

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have signed forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: After the Roslovic signing, the Oilers have $326,000 in LTIR cap space. When Zach Hyman is ready to come off the LTIR, they’ll need to clear $2.8 million in cap space.

