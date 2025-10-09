NHL News: Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, Mattias Ekholm, and Jack Roslovic Signings

The Vegas Golden Knights extend Jack Eichel

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Jack Eichel to an eight-year contract extension with a $13.5 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause throughout the eight years.

2026-27: $850,000 salary, and a $16.85 million signing bonus

2027-28: $900,000 salary, and a $16.8 million signing bonus

2028-29: $950,000 salary, and a $16.25 million signing bonus

2029-30: $1 million salary, and a $11.8 million signing bonus

2030-31: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus

2031-32: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus

2032-33: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus

2033-34: $1.25 million salary, and a $9.4 million signing bonus

Jack Eichel, extended 8x$13.5M by VGK, is an elite first line centre who combines high-end speed, puck-skills, strength, scoring, and playmaking. Has shown elite defensive upside as well thanks to a tireless motor and active stick. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/U9yYFYPDAE — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 8, 2025

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Hurricanes, Oilers, Panthers, Islanders, Senators, Canucks, and Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets extend Kyle Connor

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Kyle Connor to an eight-year contract extension with a $12 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause throughout the eight years.

2026-27: $7.5 million salary, and a $7.5 million signing bonus

2027-28: $7.5 million salary, and a $7.5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $7.5 million salary, and a $7.5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $6 million salary, and a $6 million signing bonus

2030-31: $7 million salary, and a $2 million signing bonus

2031-32: $6 million salary, and a $6 million signing bonus

2032-33: $4.5 million salary, and a $4.5 million signing bonus

2033-34: $9 million salary

Kyle Connor, signed to an 8x$12M extension by WPG, is a star scoring winger with an elite shot, great speed, and slick hands. Very dangerous with the puck in transition but also one of the best in the league at getting lost in coverage and getting open at the back door. pic.twitter.com/0R426IkBbK — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 8, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers extend Mattias Ekholm

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension with a $4 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause throughout the three years.

2026-27: $2 million salary, and a $2 million signing bonus

2027-28: $4 million salary

2028-29: $4 million salary

Mattias Ekholm, signed to a 3x$4M extension by EDM, is a veteran two-way puck-moving defenceman who has had great success as the stabilizing presence on the Oilers’ top pairing. A calm and patient transition passer, struggled a bit coming off injury in the Final. pic.twitter.com/dxuWLLPNOi — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 8, 2025

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers sign Jack Roslovic

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have signed forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: After the Roslovic signing, the Oilers have $326,000 in LTIR cap space. When Zach Hyman is ready to come off the LTIR, they’ll need to clear $2.8 million in cap space.

Jack Roslovic, signed by EDM, is an offensive winger with great wheels and nifty hands. Was kind of a weird fit in Carolina where he scored at a really efficient rate in a bottom six role but didn’t otherwise do that much with (or without) the puck. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rHxzJROzXX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 9, 2025

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.