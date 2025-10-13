NHL Rumors: Oilers, Panthers, Flyers, Canucks, Penguins, and Sharks.

The clock is ticking for Stuart Skinner

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Ryan Rishaug talking to Bob Stauffer on Oiler Now on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, who is working with a new goaltending coach this year.

“They’ve committed to seeing what they have for a chunk of time here with Stuart Skinner. Not a great start. What I would say to you Oiler fan that is worried, don’t worry. If Stuart Skinner is not capable of handling this, he won’t be here. He will not be in net for game one of the playoffs. If he does not clearly show to the team this year that he’s going to do a better job of handling that than he has in the past.

“So I’m not going to panic after one game, but I think we all know that Skinner is on the clock here. And so don’t panic if you’re an Oiler fan. Stan Bowman is able to get things done. And when he decides that really needs to be done now, it’ll probably get done.

Stauffer agrees with Rishaug that Skinner is on the clock. GM Stan Bowman has already traded for goaltender Connor Ingram. adds that Skinner will likely have a few months to show he can handle it.

The Athletic: Some bold predictions from Athletic writers on trades and extensions

James Mirtle predicts that the Florida Panthers will be interested in any big-name forward that could become available as they deal with the Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov injuries. If Barkov is out for the year, they’ll have plenty of cap space to work with. GM Bill Zito will need to get creative. Could Artemi Panarin or Sidney Crosby become available at some point this season?

Kevin Kurz goes bold with the Philadelphia Flyers acquiring Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes around late January. Quinn loves playing for coach Rick Tocchet, he’s good friends with Trevor Zegras, and he signs a long-term extension in the offseason.

Josh Yohe predicts that the Pittsburgh Penguins won’t trade forward Bryan Rust, but defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Rickard Rakell could be moved.

Eric Stephens thinks that if John Klingberg is healthy and puts up some points, he could be extended by the San Jose Sharks.

