NHL News: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Waivers, Avs-Hurricanes Trade, and Injury Notes

The Maple Leafs sign Noah Gregor

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll be owed an $813,500 qualifying offer after the season. He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights.

The Oilers sign Beau Akey

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers signed 2023 second-round pick, defenseman Beau Akey to a three-year entry-level contract with an $895,000 cap hit and $950,000 AAV.

Yr 1: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Yr 2: $800,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $55,000 GP bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Yr 3: $825,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $30,000 GP bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: Players put on waivers yesterday were David Rittich (LA), Alex Barre-Boulet (TB) and Bobby McMann (TOR).

Claimed off waivers

Frank Seravalli: The Anaheim Ducks claimed forward Ross Johnston off waivers from the New York Islanders.

Johnston has three years left on his contract with a $1.1 million cap hit.

The Avs-Canes make a trade

Evan Rawal: The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Caleb Jones to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Callahan Burke.

James O’Brien: “Gotta say, if Colorado is kindly offering to take a cheap, relatively young defenseman off your hands, you might at least wanna mull things over.”

Caleb Jones, traded to COL, is a defenceman who had some of the least bad numbers on the Hawks last year despite playing top four minutes. He’ll be the #7 on the Avs to start, but could be something there. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Zl17L3s1Bg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 10, 2023

NHL Injury Notes

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson left practice to go to the hospital to get five stitches after he was hit in the face. Johnson said he’ll be ready for tonight.

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that forward Ilya Mikheyev wants to play tonight but they don’t want to push him: “I would believe that he’s pretty close to returning here”

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have placed defenseman Zach Whitecloud ($2.75 million) on the LTIR.

Kaedan Korczak will carry $863,000 and not his $789,000 cap hit because the Golden Knights didn’t have enough LTIR performance bonus room.

The Golden Knights now have $1.9 million in LTIR space.