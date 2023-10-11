NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Give Conor Garland Permission To Talk To Teams

Elliotte Friedman: Have heard that the Vancouver Canucks have given Conor Garland permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

The Canucks are tight to the cap. Garland can see if there is a better fit somewhere else.

Puck Pedia: (tweet before Friedman’s report) Garland has changed agents and is now rep’d by Judd Moldaver.

Garland has three years left on his contract at a $4.95 million cap hit.

Rick Dhaliwal: Don’t believe that Garland has made a trade request. Get the sense that the Canucks, with some help from the agent, might be able to get out from under his contract. It could be a win for both sides.

Ben Kuzma: Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Friedman’s report: “We’re not going to comment on that.”

Garland was in the rumor mill last season. Is there going to be a market for him this year?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Conor Garland‘s contract is a challenge to move and the Vancouver Canucks had been trying. They are willing to retain some salary.

J.D. Burke: “The thing about moving Garland in a cap dump if you’re trying to field a playoff roster is that Garland is probably the Canucks second- or third-best winger and you’d be hard pressed to find a better one at that cap charge. If you’re trying to reallocate those funds, well, fair!”

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Garland yesterday when pressed about the report.

“That’s not my focus,” Garland said. “That’s, that’s his focus. My focus is tomorrow night and having a good practice today, and we did. So just excited for tomorrow.

“That’s his business, right? That’s not my business. I’m not an agent, I am a hockey player. I play hockey and tomorrow is the home opener and I’m excited about that. And that’s what my sole focus is on.”

Given Garland’s contract, it’s likely that he won’t be traded soon.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that he was surprised by the report.

