NHL News: Maple Leafs Trade for Riley Nash, and He Joins Frederik Andersen on the LTIR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded center Riley Nash to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2022 conditional seventh-round pick.

The pick will become 2022 sixth-round pick if Nash plays in 25 percent of their playoff games this year.

The 31-year old Nash was drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2007 draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He carries a $2.75 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: “#Leafs place Nash & Andersen on LTIR, allowing them to exceed cap by $7.5M, leaving them $5.8M more annual cap hit that can be added. This reduces by $5M w/ Andersen back.”

Thoughts from the media

Chris Johnston: “None of Riley Nash’s $2.75M salary/cap hit was retained. The #leafs have placed him on LTI and will gain additional cap space since he’s done for the regular season. And they’ve added some depth for the playoffs.”

Cap Friendly: “Despite being on IR in Columbus, Toronto still had to fit Nash under the cap before placing him on IR/LTIR. Our assumption is the #Leafs made a recall, got close to the ceiling, placed Andersen, acquired Nash, then placed Nash on LTIR.”

Earl Schwartz: “Just to be clear, the Leafs could not have made the Nash trade without Andersen on LTIR. That means they cannot activate Fred from LTIR, without removing $1.35m from the roster (or waiting for playoffs). Losing accrued space makes it even tougher, but that’s a long explanation”

James Mirtle: Good depth piece for the Leafs heading into the playoffs. Plus, a Kamloops guy, which is big obviously.

James Mirtle: “Nash is effectively free if he’s on LTIR the rest of the regular season. And the type of shutdown centre the Leafs really lack at moment. Tough to see a downside.”

Riley Nash, acquired by TOR, is arguably the best shut-down fourth line centre in the NHL. Provides no offence whatsoever – nothing happens when he’s on the ice for either team. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kz1vRO8QTn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 9, 2021