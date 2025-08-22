NHL News: Marco Rossi Signs Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild

The saga between the Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent Marco Rossi is over. Rossi and the Wild agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal that carries an annual average value of $5 million.

Expecting Marco Rossi’s bridge deal with #mnwild to come in at 3 years x $5 million flat. Nice compromise after an uncertain summer for Rossi in Minnesota. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 22, 2025

While Rossi’s AAV is $5 million a season, he will receive $4 million in the first year, $5 million in year two, and $6 million in year three. So when Marco Rossi hits unrestricted free agent year, his qualifying offer will be $6 million.

Marco Rossi’s deal will carry a $5 million AAV. $4 million, $5 million, $6 million, so his QO heading into his unrestricted year will be $6 million — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 22, 2025

The #MNWild signed RFA F Marco Rossi to 3 year $5M Cap Hit Yr 1 $4M Salary

Yr 2 $5M Salary

Yr 3 $6M Salary On expiry, will be RFA w/ arb & $6M QO & 1 year from UFA elig Rep’d by Ian Pulver @nxtshotsports @WillSportsGroup 1st w/ breakdown @RussoHockey https://t.co/nXFJZG7d3h — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 22, 2025

Things were moving along this week, as Michael Russo of The Athletic noted on Thursday. Russo pointed out that both sides made significant progress toward a new deal.

The Wild and Rossi had been locked in a stalemate due to uncertainty from the player’s side about signing a bridge deal, given how he was used last season by the Wild. Rossi was afraid that if he dropped in the lineup and was not used in a prominent role, his value on the trade market could decline. The player was pushing for a longer-term deal with the Wild.

The Minnesota Wild wanted to get this player into training camp and to avoid a holdout. Rossi is the future for the Wild, especially the second-line center position. In 185 regular-season games, Rossi has recorded 101 points (45 goals and 56 assists). Last season, he set career highs with 60 points, 24 goals, and 36 assists. That was a 20-point jump from a year ago. Rossi showed what he could do when players like Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy missed time last season.

Marco Rossi, signed 3x$5M by MIN, is a top six centre. Despite his pedigree as a high-end playmaker he’s settled in as more of a complementary fill-in-the-blanks utility guy who goes to the net. Quite good at playing through contact even though he’s the NHL’s only 5’9 top six C. pic.twitter.com/jXFSz3VsOL — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 22, 2025

Good deal for Marco Rossi who looked like a true top six center last season for the Wild. pic.twitter.com/CsgrpHcekA — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) August 22, 2025

There is no doubt about his ability as a center in the league. There is a reason why teams were trying to trade for him. But the question is, do the Minnesota Wild view him as that?

It appears one of the RFAs are off the board. Marco Rossi and Minnesota Wild agreeing to a three year bridge deal at $5 million AAV according to reports. Good deal for both Now the next question is do they believe he is a second line center? #mnwild — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) August 22, 2025

The Wild have three years now to figure that out. But it is on Marco Rossi to go out and prove it.

