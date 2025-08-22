.elementor embed, .elementor iframe:not([id^="google_ads"],[id^="_fs"]), .elementor object, .elementor video { border: none; line-height: 1; margin: 0; max-width: 100%; width: 100%; }
NHL News

NHL News: Marco Rossi Signs Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild

Jim Biringer
5 Min Read
The saga is over as the Minnesota Wild and RFA forward Marco Rossi agree to a three year bridge before training camp begins.
Apr 11, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The saga between the Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent Marco Rossi is over. Rossi and the Wild agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal that carries an annual average value of $5 million.

While Rossi’s AAV is $5 million a season, he will receive $4 million in the first year, $5 million in year two, and $6 million in year three. So when Marco Rossi hits unrestricted free agent year, his qualifying offer will be $6 million.

NHL Rumors: Which Way Will the Minnesota Wild Go With Marco Rossi?

Things were moving along this week, as Michael Russo of The Athletic noted on Thursday. Russo pointed out that both sides made significant progress toward a new deal.

The Wild and Rossi had been locked in a stalemate due to uncertainty from the player’s side about signing a bridge deal, given how he was used last season by the Wild. Rossi was afraid that if he dropped in the lineup and was not used in a prominent role, his value on the trade market could decline. The player was pushing for a longer-term deal with the Wild.

NHL Rumors: Is Marco Rossi a Bill Guerin Guy?

The Minnesota Wild wanted to get this player into training camp and to avoid a holdout. Rossi is the future for the Wild, especially the second-line center position. In 185 regular-season games, Rossi has recorded 101 points (45 goals and 56 assists). Last season, he set career highs with 60 points, 24 goals, and 36 assists. That was a 20-point jump from a year ago. Rossi showed what he could do when players like Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy missed time last season.

NHLRumors: Marco Rossi and Minnesota Wild at Contract Impasse

There is no doubt about his ability as a center in the league. There is a reason why teams were trying to trade for him. But the question is, do the Minnesota Wild view him as that?

The Wild have three years now to figure that out. But it is on Marco Rossi to go out and prove it.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2025-26 Critical Dates

Oct. 7th: 2025-26 season begins