NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi

Kirill Kaprizov‘s the Minnesota Wild’s top priority, and they’re not worried about a Marco Rossi offer sheet

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t worried about anyone offer sheeting forward Marco Rossi.

“I’m not concerned,” Guerin said Tuesday. “We’re prepared. We will match. It’s not an issue with us. I think when you’ve seen (offer sheets) in the past that have been successful, maybe the teams weren’t fully prepared for it. But yeah, we’re prepared for it.

“We’d rather make a deal with Marco.”

What the Wild want to pay Rossi and what Rossi thinks he should be paid is the sticking point. During the regular season, Rossi was a top-six forward and recorded 24 goals and 36 assists in 82 games. During the playoffs Rossi was dropped down to the fourth-line.

Guerin reiterated again that forward Kirill Kaprizov and a contract extension are his No. 1 priority and talks continue.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: A Kirill Kaprizov extension could be at least $14 million. If over $14 million, to would put him as the highest paid player in the NHL.

Marco Rossi shares the same agent as K’Andre Miller, who was part of sign-and-trade. Though it’s possible the same could happen to Rossi (as of a couple of days ago), those talks haven’t taken place.

Guerin wants to be involved in other deal and is open to the idea of adding a big-time player.

“Big players end up moving,” Guerin said, naming the likes of Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk and Mikko Rantanen as recent examples. “It’s just a matter of being involved in that sort of stuff.”

