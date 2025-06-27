NHL Rumors: The Florida Panthers Still Think They can Re-sign all Three

The over/under for the Florida Panthers is one and a half, but they’re thinking three

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talking about the Florida Panthers and their three pending UFAs in Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad.

Pagnotta: “Outside of Los Angeles, the Florida Panthers, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Engaged in contract negotiations with not just Sam Bennett, not just Brad Marchand, but also Aaron Ekblad.

Now, it was originally believed that maybe two would stay.”

Bernstein: “Right.”

Pagnotta: “We were told earlier today that they are trying to make it work to have all three legitimately stay.

It looks like Sam Bennett’s contract is going to be is going to be in and around eight by eight. They’re talking to Brad Marchand. It’s still in the early stages, but trying to look at around three years, somewhere in that $5 to $6 million range. That would mean that Aaron Ekblad would have to take in the $6 million range to stay in Florida.”

Bernstein: “We’ll see. And the over/under, I think of the three guys staying was one and a half, right?”

Pagnotta: “Right.”

Bernstein: “You assume Marchand, you assume Bennett, and maybe Marchand, and Ekblad was, people thought he was going to go. But, you know, Dave, winning and culture and atmosphere and lifestyle, it means something to these players.

And Aaron, he’s already gotten paid. He’s not going to get $11 million in the open market. So maybe the best thing for Aaron Ekblad is to take a discount and stay in Florida and try to go for a three-peat.”

Pagnotta: “Bill Zito has got some work cut out for him, just like Kenny Holland does.”

Bernstein: “Don’t doubt that guy. Don’t doubt him.”

Pagnotta: “Definitely not. He’s proven over the last few years he can get things done. He can find those diamonds in the rough, which is something you also be looking for if he has to replace some of his players.”

