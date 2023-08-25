NHL News: Oilers, Lightning, Blue Jackets, Ducks and Blues

Evan Bouchard‘s deal finalized

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have officially signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract with a $3.9 million cap hit.

2023-24: $3.5 million

2024-25: $4.3 million

He’ll be owed a $4.3 million qualifying offer when the deal expires and will be arbitration-eligible. Bouchard will be two years away from being a UFA.

The Lightning sign Austin Watson to a PTO

Eduardo A. Encina: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be bringing in forward Austin Watson to training camp on a PTO.

“The 31-year-old played in Nashville & Ottawa. Had 9 G, 2 A, 165 hits, 61 blocks in 75 G w/ Sens last season. Will compete for a bottom-six spot. Could add physicality, be a PK option.”

Dean Brown: The Ottawa Senators had offered Watson a one-year contract but he had been looking to sign for three years somewhere.

“Good guy, good penalty killer, willing shot blocker and stands up for teammates. Hoping he gets a deal in TB.”

The Blue Jackets sign Nicolas Meloche and Aaron Dell to a PTOs

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Nicolas Meloche to a PTO.

Meloche spent last season in the Calgary Flames organization (AHL) after spending three with San Jose.

Meloche was a 2015 second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche. He’s played in 57 NHL games, most of which were during the 2021-22 season.

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a PTO. The Blue Jackets had been looking for someone to be their No. 3/AHL goalie.

The Ducks sign Scott Harrington to a PTO

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a PTO.

The Blues sign Isaac Ratcliffe to a PTO

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe to a PTO.

Kyle Cushman: For next season, Ratcliffe has already signed with the Chicago Wolves (AHL – not affiliated with anyone).

Adam Kimelman: “Flyers moved up in 2nd round of 2017 draft to select 6-6, 200 pound forward, but injuries derailed him and he was traded to Nashville in February”