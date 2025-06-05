NHL News: Oilers, Penguins, Avalanche, and Kings

Zach Hyman dislocated his wrist and tore ligaments

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman said that he had a dislocated wrist, which he suffered in the Conference Finals.

Jason Gregor: Hyman also said that he tore ligaments in his wrist and he’s not sure if he’s going to be ready for the start of training camp.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hire a new coach

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins named Dan Muse their 23rd head coach. GM Kyle Dubas:

“During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice. What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL. From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential.”

NHL Rumors: Noise Picking Up Surrounding Thatcher Demko and Elias Pettersson

Brock Nelson signs an extension with the Colorado Avalanche

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed 33-year-old forward Brock Nelson to a three-year extension with a $7.5 million salary cap hit.

2025-26: $9 million salary and a $500,000 signing bonus

2026-27: $7.3 million salary

2027-28: $5.7 million salary

Nelson will have a full no-trade clause for the first two years and a 15-team no-trade clause in the last year of the deal.

Evan Rawal: “The price was always going to be a little uncomfortable, but the Avs didn’t really have any other options beyond “pray Bennett hits free agency and signs with you.” Weak FA class and limited trade assets. Now it’ll be interesting to see what moves are made to get under the cap.”

$7.5M is a fair price for 2024-25 Brock Nelson, but starts looking a little steep for 2025-26 Brock Nelson and beyond. Needs to age better than expected for this deal to work. pic.twitter.com/gH6VHFU87k — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) June 4, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed Roby Jarventie

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed 22-year-old RFA forward Roby Jarventie to a one-year deal with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll have a $775,000 NHL salary, $125,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

NHL Rumors: What Would a Contract Look Like for Jonathan Toews?

The Los Angeles Kings re-signed Martin Chromiak

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed 22-year-old RFA forward Martin Chromiak to a one-year deal with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.