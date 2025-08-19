NHL News: St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Milan Lucic signs a PTO

TSN: The St. Loius Blues announced that they have signed forward Milan Lucic to a PTO.

The 37-year-old Lucic has been reinstated by the NHL after completing the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Lucic played in four games in the 2023-24 season before taking a leave of absence. He had been charged with domestic violence but the change was dropped four months later.

The Senators add a defenseman to the organization

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators AHL team, the Belleville Senators, have signed defenseman Danny Katic to a one-year, two-way contract. Katic played for Bloomington in the ECHL and Chicago in the AHL last year.

The Avalanche sign Alex Gagne

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed 23-year-old left-handed defenseman Alex Gagne to a two-year entry-level contract with a $910,000 cap hit. Gagne was drafted in the sixth round, 192nd overall, in the 2021 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He became a free agent after the Lightning did not sign him by August 15th.

2025-26: $775,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and up to $102,500 in performance bonuses

2026-27: $850,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and up to $27,500 in performance bonuses

The Blue Jackets sign Hudson Fasching

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 30-year-old forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year deal with a $775,000. He played for 43 games with the New York Islanders last season.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors, with $350,000 guaranteed.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on Fasching: “Hudson Fasching is a hard-working, responsible winger with size who plays with a great deal of energy. His high character, experience and versatility strengthens our organizational depth up front and we’re happy to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”

