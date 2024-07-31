NHL News: Rangers, Canadiens, Flames, Devils, and the Hurricanes

The New York Rangers re-sign Ryan Lindgren

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers and defenseman Ryan Lindgren avoided salary arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Lindgren will be a UFA next offseason.

Puck Pedia: The Rangers now have $623,000 in projected salary cap space with a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

That number would allow for a $2.8 million hit at the deadline.

Ryan Lindgren, signed 1x$4.5M by NYR, is a defensive defenceman. Has previously graded out as a decent enough middle pairing player but that changed this year as the model saw him as a big drag on his partner Adam Fox. #NYR pic.twitter.com/FCn66HlkEO — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 30, 2024

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Montreal Canadiens re-sign Justin Barron

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Justin Barron to a two-year, $2.3 million contract – a $1.15 million cap hit.

Marco D’Amico: “Good deal for both sides, and that now completes the Canadiens defensive brigade. Now have about $5.5M in real cap space to work with.”

The Montreal Canadiens re-sign Arber Xhekaj

TSN Hockey: The Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Arber Xhekaj to a two-year, $2.6 million contract – a $1.3 million cap hit.

Marco D’Amico: “Solid AAV for the next two years, giving Xhekaj ample time to show the organization he’s deserving a long-term deal. Got to be honest, I thought this number was going to be closer to $2M, so getting him at $1.3M is quite interesting. Lots of cap space still to play with.”

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed Arber Xhekaj to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.3M. That’s very fair deal for both sides in my opinion. Xhekaj played only 44 games in the last season, but he was pretty good in 3rd pairing role. pic.twitter.com/4faXe4GBTj — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 30, 2024

The Calgary Flames re-sign Dustin Wolf

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year, $1.7 million deal – a $850,000 cap hit.

The first year is a two-way deal and the second year is one-way. He’ll be an RFA when the contract expires.

Puck Pedia: In the first year he’ll have a $850,000 NHL salary, $275,000 in the minors with $375,000 guaranteed.

The New Jersey Devils re-sign Nico Daws

Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed goaltender Nico Daws to a two-year contract with a $812,500 cap hit.

2024-25: $775,000 NHL salary, $350,000 in the minors with $465,000 guaranteed.

2025-26: $850,000 one-way.

Nico Daws re-signs with #njdevils He is still young and has time to improve. That said, his opportunity window may have closed as the team added some veterans in goal.https://t.co/X3x9JH9Wke pic.twitter.com/zVBlZHnWQh — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) July 30, 2024

NHL Rumors: Projecting Dawson Mercer’s Next Contract with the New Jersey Devils

Eric Staal retires as a Carolina Hurricanes

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed Eric Staal to a one-day contract and he’ll retire from the NHL as a Hurricane.

His No. 12 jersey will also be retired and hung from the rafters at a game at some point this season.

Canes PR: Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky on Staal.

“Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history. Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising number 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”