NHL News: Rempe and Donato Re-sign, Tkachuk’s Injury, Josi’s Syndrome, Haula Traded, and Bonino Retires

The New York Rangers re-sign Matt Rempe

NHL: The New York Rangers have signed forward Matt Rempe to a two-year contract with a $975,000 salary cap hit.

The 22-year-old recorded three goals, five assists and 67 penalty minutes in 42 games last season.

The New York Rangers have re-signed Matt Rempe to a two-year deal with an AAV of $975K. Rempe is a 4th line winger with a big body. pic.twitter.com/ixm9K2rPyD — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) June 18, 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Ryan Donato

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a four-year contract with a $4 million cap hit.

Ryan Donato, signed 4x$4M by CHI, is a middle six scoring winger with a heavy release, a physical edge, and a willingness to go to tough areas. Finally got a second line role this year and ran with it, albeit with a presumably unsustainable 17% shooting percentage. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/TK6Emgzp8O — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 18, 2025

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser

Matthew Tkachuk had a torn adductor muscle

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said that during the Four Nations Face-off back in February he suffered a torn adductor muscle (tore from the bone) and a sports hernia injury. Tkachuk ended up with eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games.

“Matthew’s played with some injuries,” Maurice said. “We weren’t hopeful at the start that he would survive the first round. Just didn’t think he could do it. But what he does so well is he’s so smart. He managed himself around the ice and around the game that he could still produce, but he wasn’t taking hits and he wasn’t giving hits. He was in open ice.

“Then he just kind of slowly built that and slowly got a little more … the closer we got toward the end of the final, it didn’t matter. Tears it off the bone again, fine, come back in January. Just would help the team win. And his last four games for me were the four best games he’s played for the Florida Panthers.”

Roman Josi was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome

NHL.com: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said that defenseman Roman Josi was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome at the end of last season, but is expected to play next season and be at training camp.

Cleveland Clinic: “Postural Tachycardia Syndrome is a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue.”

The Nashville Predators acquire Erik Haula

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have traded forward Erik Haula to the Nashville Predators for a 2025 4th round pick (99th), and defense prospect Jeremy Hanzel.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Los Angeles Kings

Nick Bonino retires from hockey

NHL Alumni: Nick Bonino retired from hockey after 15 NHL seasons. He made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks on March 26th, 2010. He also played for the Canucks, Penguins, Predators, Wild, Sharks, and Rangers.

He will be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins coach staff next season.

Nick Bonino has retired from pro hockey and will join the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant coach. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/khNmNvo2I4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 18, 2025

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.