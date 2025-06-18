NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser

Brock Boeser could circle back to the Vancouver Canucks if he doesn’t like what he sees

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor last week on the Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Brock Boeser.

Dhaliwal: “And from what I hear on, Boeser, the Canucks keep poking around, but I think he wants to first, at least check July 1st. You know, check July 1st, and if Boeser doesn’t get what he wants on July 1st, Don, maybe he goes back to Vancouver.”

Taylor: “How often does that happen? Where teams…”

Dhaliwal: “Sometimes.”

Taylor: “They’ve gone already, saying that we’re gonna let him explore the, I’m paraphrasing, but they’re gonna let him explore the UFA market…”

Dhaliwal: “But they do poke. But they do…”

Taylor: “I know does happen, but.”

Dhaliwal: “They do poke around on Brock. Don’t think that they don’t. Because think about it, Don, trades are tough to make. Every team’s looking for the same thing, Don. There’s at least 12 teams looking for a second-line center. Some of those teams have better draft capital. Some of those teams have better prospects. Some of those teams have better cap space. That hurts the Canucks.”

Taylor: “Any thought of trading the negotiating rights, or any rumors of trading the negotiating rights for Boeser, for Suter, etc.”

Dhaliwal: “Not yet. That’ll happen at the draft if it happens. And those teams are going to have to get permission to talk contract with Boeser or Suter before that happens.

Taylor: “Well, and it, you know, again, we get accused a lot of going negative. But if they get nothing for these guys, after getting nothing for them at the trade deadline, they’re going to hear about it.”

Dhaliwal: “Well, Donnie, here’s the other one for you. Look at the NHL draft, the Canucks decision to go for the playoffs and not, you know …”

Taylor “Get something for their UFAs.”

Dhaliwal: “Do you know how many good top-six centers are in the top 10 picks in the NHL Draft, this, this, this month? A ton. And you know what the Canucks are going to get? Nothing, because they’re not going to get those guys, because they’re 15th overall.

They decided to go for the playoffs. Guess what? They’re going to pay the price for that because they can’t get their hands on Roger McQueen out of Brandon. 6′ 5″, right shot center, a guy they really like because he’s going in the Top 10.”

