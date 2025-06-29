NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ehlers, Marchand, Kyrou, and the Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights were after Rasmus Andersson

Elliotte Friedman: The Vegas Golden Knights have tried to acquire Rasmus Andersson over the past week, but couldn’t get a deal worked out.

Cam Robinson: If the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights work out a sign-and-trade for Mitch Marner, pending UFA Nikolaj Ehlers would also be a winner, as teams that wanted to spend big money on Marner could turn their attention to him. Ehlers would be a top UFA target.

Brad Marchand has an offer from the Florida Panthers

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Friday night that the Florida Panthers have made Brad Marchand and offer and it’s up to him. There will be interested teams. Aaron Ekblad likely going to July 1st.

“Now the focus is on Brad Marchand. The Panthers have made an offer to Brad Marchand. They had a big presentation for him, now it’s sitting in Brad Marchand’s camp. It’s up to him and his agent to have a response to the Panthers in the coming days.

It might be hard for him to leave Florida, but if he does – and I think it’s more likely that he signs – the Toronto Maple Leafs among the suitors that would love to make Brad Marchand an offer quickly.”

Jordan Kyrou is one of the forwards the Montreal Canadiens have shown interest in

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Montreal Canadiens aren’t done after trading for Noah Dobson, as they look for help up front. A No. 2 center would be ideal, but they aren’t easy to find, and could settle on a winger. Though there is no guarante the St. Louis Blues would trade Jordan Kyrou, he’s one of the players the Canadiens have shown interest in.

“Jordan Kyrou is a player that Montreal is among several teams that have shown interest in him. He’s got a long term deal, six more years, over $8 million a year.

What teams aren’t quite sure about is how serious Doug Armstrong in St. Louis is about trading Jordan Kyrou. His no-move kicks in July 1.

Remember that St. Louis talked to teams about Brayden Schenn before the trade deadline, ended up not moving him. Some people maybe think he’s got that fishing line out and he’s just trying to see what the market is for Kyrou. ”

