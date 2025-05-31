NHL News: The Islanders, Kraken, Mammoth, and Flyers Re-sign Some Players

The New York Islanders re-sign UFA Kyle Palmieri

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed 34-year-old forward Kyle Palmieri to a two-year contract extension with a $4.75 million cap hit.

He’ll have a $4.75 million salary for both seasons.

David Pagnotta: For the first year of Palmieri’s extension, he’ll have a full no-trade clause. In year two, it switches to a 16-team no-trade clause.

Kyle Palmieri, signed 2x$4.75M by NYI, is a veteran net-front scoring winger. Gets to the slot, gets chances, puts a bunch of them in the net. #Isles pic.twitter.com/ncxoDW4l1Z — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 30, 2025



The New York Islanders re-sign RFA Adam Boqvist

New York Islanders: The Islanders have signed defenseman Adam Boqvist to a one-year contract extension.

Adam Boqvist, signed 1x$0.85M by NYI, is a depth offensive defenceman. #Isles pic.twitter.com/fmtJlzK8XP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 30, 2025

The Seattle Kraken re-sign UFA Josh Mahura

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed pending UFA defenseman Josh Mahura to a two-year contract with a $907,500 salary cap hit.

2025-26: $900,000

2026-27: $915,000

The Utah Mammoth sign Gabe Smith

Puck Pedia: The Utah Mammoth have signed 2024 fourth-round pick, forward Gabe Smith, to a three-year entry-level contract with a $869,000 cap hit and an AAV of $942,000.

Yr 1: $775,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and a $102,500 GP bonus

Yr 2: $775,000 salary, $97,500 signing bonus, and a $102,500 GP bonus

Yr 3: $775,000 salary, $87,500 signing bonus, and a $12,500 GP bonus

The Philadelphia Flyers re-sign RFA Tyson Foerster

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed RFA forward Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract extension worth $3.75 million per season.

Kevin Kurz: Foerster will get $3.5 million next season and $4 million in 2026-27. There isn’t any trade protection, and he’ll still be an RFA when the contract expires.

Tyson Foerster, extended 2x$3.75M by PHI is a two-way scoring winger who gets to the net, forechecks, and chases down loose pucks. Not a fast skater and his puck skills are limited, but keeps the puck at the right end of the ice. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/4VhQqlEbR8 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 29, 2025

