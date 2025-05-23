NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, and Los Angeles Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs Not Replacing Brendan Shanahan

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment President and CEO Keith Pelley addressed the media on Friday as he discussed the departure of Brendan Shanahan and how he will be replacing him as he works closer with General Manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Keith Pelley: “I’m not looking to replace Brendan. I’m looking to work closer with Brad (Treliving), closer with Craig (Berube).”

Chris Johnston of The Athletic and TSN Hockey: “In the wake of the #leafs executive shakeup, it’s clear Craig Berube will have more power or say in the operation than a typical NHL head coach. He had dinner with MLSE CEO Keith Pelley last night, and Pelley called Berube an “incredible asset.”

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic: “Pelley says he feels the Leafs have made strides under Brad Treliving in his second year as GM here.”

New York Islanders: #Isles News: The New York Islanders today named Mathieu Darche General Manager and Executive Vice President. Darche will manage all aspects of the team’s hockey operations.

Islanders Operating Partner Jon Collins: “Mathieu is the perfect choice to lead our hockey operations,” Islanders Operating Partner, John Collins said. “He will be given every resource available to put the Islanders first-in-class on the ice, with our business initiatives, and in the community. Mathieu has served as a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and has a diverse background in top-level business models. He is a proven winner and is committed, as is our ownership group, to building a group that will be highly competitive next season and beyond.”

Pierre LeBrun of TSN: “This was a long time in coming for Darche. As mentioned before, he was heavily considered for Penguins GM job that Kyle Dubas got. Was in final interviews with Vancouver and Montreal as well. Also interviewed in Chicago. After multiple interviews with Islanders, he finally gets his first NHL GM gig.”

There has been a lot of reports linking Brendan Shanahan to the New York Islanders but with the hiring of Darche it takes him out of that equation as the owners want the GM to talk directly to them.

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: “With Darche in as #Isles GM, I’m hearing no additional management hires are expected on Long Island in the near future – Brendan Shanahan is not joining the club at this time. As for now, Darche will report directly to the ownership brass (Malkin/Ledecky/Collins). The futures of AGMs Pellegrini & C. Lamoriello will be up to Darche.”

Marc Bergevin Staying in Los Angeles

In the wake of the Darche hiring in Long Island, Marc Bergevin, who was interviewed for the Islanders GM job will be staying in LA.

The Mayor Jon Hoven: “Side note — Marc Bergevin is staying on in LA as an advisor to GM Ken Holland.”

