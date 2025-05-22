NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner’s Rights, and the Toronto Maple Leafs Offseason Priority

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner‘s rights?

Corey Wilkins of Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli were talking on Daily Faceoff Live about the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs trading rights to Mitch Marner before unrestricted free agency opens on July 1st. Does it make sense for the Leafs to do that, trying to get something of a return?

Seravalli says that although Brad Treliving does have a history of sign-and-trade with Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, Tkachuk did have a year left on his contract. They’re not getting a return anything like that.

“But could they jump the market and find a situation where Marner wants to pre-negotiate with and everybody gets a win-win? The Leafs get a little something in return. That team gets a chance to get ahead of it and get the guy that they want and Marner gets an eighth year. It is entirely possible.”

What is the biggest offseason priority for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Colton Davies of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Matt Larkin on Daily Faceoff Live discuss what the biggest offseason priority for the Toronto Maple Leafs will be.

Larkin says that he thinks finding a puck-moving defenseman should be the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top priority this offseason, as it’s not Morgan Rielly anymore. The Leafs had trouble getting out of their zone. They are bigger, more physical, and block shots, but they need someone who can skate with the puck.

Pending UFAs Ivan Provorov and Vladislav Gavrikov are not puck movers, so they might have to go the trade route. Do they look at a Noah Dobson or seek a crazy deal involving Rasmus Dahlin?

Seravalli adds that puck mover is a need, but wonders if a Sam Bennett is more of a need, players that will fight for the team.

Larkin adds if thinking short-term, take the $14 million (of not paying Mitch Marner) and give it Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand.

