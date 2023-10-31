NHL Rumor: Should the Calgary Flames Consider a Rebuild?

TSN: Craig Button thinks that a rebuild has to be an on the table for the Calgary Flames.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

TSN: Craig Button when asked if a rebuild is the best path for the Calgary Flames right now.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “It’s time now for ‘Hot or Not’ with Craig Button. This segment just feels like it was made for the Calgary Flames, Craig. Hot or not, a rebuild would be the best path right now for the Flames who have lost five straight and have the second-worst record in the entire league.”

Button: “Hot. Hot all the way through. When you look at the Calgary Flames, they’re a dumpster fire. And their last five games including their last three have been so bad, I mean, there’s been no effort.

And as painful as rebuild might be, it’s got to be less painful than having to watch his team on a regular basis.

Mackenzie Weegar said last Thursday, that the St. Louis Blues broke them. Well, this team is broken now and they clearly showed that on Sunday in the Heritage Classic.

And this is something that I think has to be seriously contemplated, if not carried out. Craig Conroy, don’t sign anybody long-term. You don’t even know who you want on your team long term, because this right now is a full-blown hot mess.”