NHL Rumors: Sheldon Keefe, Seattle Kraken, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Where could Sheldon Keefe end up?

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Top six landing spots for Sheldon Keefe.

New Jersey Devils Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings Winnipeg Jets Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks

Dan Kingerski: “The ironic thing is not the Sheldon Keefe to Penguins speculation. It’s that Mike Sullivan would be the perfect coach for the Maple Leafs. STFU is what they need…”

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken Wants A More Aggressive Coach

Mike Benton of KJR 93.3 Radio: The Seattle Kraken aren’t in a rush to name a new head coach, so they can afford to wait things out a bit. Coaching candidates and tiers.

Red Hot – Rod Brind’Amour, Todd McLellan, Craig Berube, Dan Bylsma, Dean Evason and Sheldon Keefe.

Other names ‘out there’ – Gerard Gallant, Todd Nelson, David Carle, Mitch Love, Jay Woodcroft, Bruce Boudreau, and Jay Leach.

Three potential trade targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Looking at a couple of trade targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins – players that are younger, may not be fits with their current teams, or are unsigned.

1. Nicholas Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs – He hasn’t been fully able to crack the Maple Leafs roster the past hew years. He’s been unhappy at times for getting sent to the AHL for cap reasons. 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games this season. Pending RFA with no arbitration rights.

2. Arthur Kaliyev – Los Angeles Kings – GM Rob Blake is on record of saying Kaliyev didn’t help them down the stretch. Pending RFA without arbitration rights. The cost to acquire and re-sign may not be high.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

3. Max Jones – Anaheim Ducks – 26 years old and a pending RFA with arbitration rights. Only 5 goals and 15 points in 52 games this season. Could the Penguins send the Ducks a veteran for Jones? At 6′ 3″ and 216 lbs, could fit on their third or fourth lines.