NHL Rumors: Adrian Kempe, Jason Robertson, Luke Evangelista, and Jack Roslovic

No rush for Adrian Kempe

Pierre LeBrun: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe said that there is no rush to get a contract extension done on his side of things, as well as from the Kings side of things. He did add that he wants to stay in Los Angeles and that he feels contract talks will pick up in the upcoming weeks or months.

No rush for Jason Robertson

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson said that there has been “some stuff” when it comes to contract talks between the sides, but adds it’s nothing big, and that with a year left on his deal, there is no rush.

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Sidney Crosby

The Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista remain far apart

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between the Nashville Predators and restricted free agent forward Luke Evangelista are ongoing. As of yesterday, though, they are far apart on a deal.

There has been some progress on Jack Roslovic signing somewhere

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli on what is going on with UFA forward Jack Roslovic, who is still looking for a contract for next season. Who may still be interested in him?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Man, I thought Jack Roslovic, coming off of a great season, was going to be in a fine spot to earn a pretty significant contract. Obviously, this has taken way longer than they probably anticipated.

I would say that the number of teams that have been interested, you’ve got your contenders that are sort of looking to see if Jack Roslovic is willing to bet on himself and take a short-term, short money deal to go out and repeat the success that he had last year in Carolina. I don’t think the door is 100% completely closed in Carolina, but they don’t really have the roster space to bring him back.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Still Have Room To Add to the Roster

So, one of the teams that I’d keep an eye on, and I’m going to say it again, is the Toronto Maple Leafs. I think they’ve had discussions. I think the Vancouver Canucks have been monitoring this situation pretty closely as well. But I don’t think that’s an exhaustive or exclusive list. And I think that there’s been some progress and traction recently on the Jack Roslavic front.”

