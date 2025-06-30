NHL Rumors: Alex Pietrangelo, Jonathan Drouin, Jordan Kyrou, and the Utah Mammoth

Alex Pietrangelo may need multiple major surgeries that would keep him out next season

David Pagnotta: Have been hearing that Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has some serious injuries that could require multiple major surgeries this offseason. He could miss the entire 2025-26 season.

Jonathan Drouin going to July 1st

Allan Walsh: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin will be going to free agency on July 1st. He’s put up 93 points in 112 over the past two seasons.

NHL Rumors: Kings, Lightning, Capitals, and the Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens are interested in Jordan Kyrou, what about the Seattle Kraken?

NHL Rumour Report: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou: “Jordan Kyrou, there’s a lot of rumours with Montreal; I’ll say this, one of the teams I wonder about for Kyrou, Seattle.”

Marco D’Amico: Jordan Kyrou remains an interest for the Montreal Canadiens. Agree with Friedman, though, the Seattle Kraken have more to offer if they get involved in talks.

Marco D’Amico: Kyrou has a full no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1st, so that is why his name keeps coming up in the rumor mill this past week.

Have been told that the Blues really like Kyrou as a player, but they’ve drafted a lot of wingers and he could be replaceable at some point. They may not want to stuck over the remainder of the contract.

Don’t expect the Utah Mammoth to spend on older vets

Craig Morgan: Don’t understand the rumors of defenseman Aaron Ekblad and the Utah Mammoth.

Belle Fraser: Utah Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong:

“We have to plan ahead. If we go out and spend all our money this summer, we’re not going to have any left for the next summer.

We want to make sure we find players in free agency that make us better team and help us get into the playoffs, but don’t stop us at being great when we need to be – and that’s five years down the road.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings

A lot of times it keeps us away – we get really great players along with the same age range as our core instead of getting 37-year-olds and having to sign them for seven years.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.