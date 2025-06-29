NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The LA Kings and Vladislov Gavrikov were not close as of Saturday

Locked on LA Kings: Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland on Saturday, when asked about pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov: “As we speak today, there is nothing close.”

Stephen Whyno: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that he expects that forwards Cam Atkinson and Luke Glendening, and defenseman Nick Perbix will hit free agency on July 1st.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning GM BriseBois said that they will probably let next season play out for defenseman Ryan McDonagh before they have any contract extension talks. BriseBois said that he’s spoken to McDonagh about this.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and J.J. Moser (RFA) will also have their contract expire after next season and BriseBois wants to “make sure we allocate right dollars to right players.”

The Washington Capitals continue to talk to some of their UFAs

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals GM Craig Patrick said that they’ve basically talked to all of their pending UFAs, and continue talks with some. Among the UFAs are Anthony Beauvillier, Andrew Mangiapane, Lars Eller, and Taylor Raddysh. Patrick doesn’t think all will go to free agency.

“I don’t know. Right now, I think a lot of the players are looking for significant raises because they see the cap going up. They have cap guidance for the next three years.

We’ll continue to talk and see if things make sense economically for us. If they don’t, we’ll have to go a different direction. Keeping in mind, also, we’ve got some young players knocking on the door, too, that need an opportunity.”

Sidney Crosby wants to play out Evgeni Malkin‘s tenure and then possibly re-evaluate

NHL Rumour Report: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960: “Sidney Crosby wants to remain a Penguin; there’s a strong belief that he wants to play out the tenure of Evgeni Malkin who’s entering the last year of his deal, and then could potentially could re-evaluate where he’s at; there are 3 or 4 teams watching ”

