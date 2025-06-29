NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard are talking a four-year deal

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thougths: The Podcast, he said that the Edmonton Oilers are working on a four-year contract.

“There seems to be a lot of confidence over the weekend they’re going to get this sorted out. I wonder if it’s going to be around four times $9.5-million — that’s just numbers that were being thrown around here. We’ll see, but there seems to be a lot of confidence it’s going to get worked out.”

Only a four-year deal keeps the cap hit under $10 million.

The Detroit Red Wings are one of many teams looking to add

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings had been talking to the Anaheim Ducks about goaltender John Gibson since before the trade deadline. Timing didn’t work as Gibson had been dealing with injuries.

The Red Wings have Gibson and Cam Talbot under contract for next year, and there is a mutual interest in bringing Alex Lyon back. GM Steve Yzerman said Sebastian Cossa needs more AHL time.

Yzerman hopes to be able to re-sign Patrick Kane before July 1st.

The Red Wings are looking for an upgrade on the blue line and adding a winger, not an easy task, as many teams are.

“When I’m talking to teams right now, everybody wants — the teams I’m talking to — they want players,” Yzerman said. “Much like we want players. What do we have to offer? Like, I don’t want to trade our core players. You trade, whatever, a young centerman for a young centerman — I’m looking to add to our team, and use our future assets for that, and right now, teams are all looking to add players to their team, kind of do the same thing (that) we’re trying to do.”

Teams are turning their attention to free agency now, and trades may come after.

Would New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller be a fit for the Red Wings?

