NHL Rumors: Alex Tuch and Buffalo Sabres Not Rushing Into a New Contract

The Buffalo Sabres and Alex Tuch Continue to Talk About an Extension

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Frankie Corrado on Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment. He was asked about the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch and whether he will have an extension before July 1st.

Steve Kouleas: “So I want to get this one in. Alex Tuch, what’s the latest, and is this going to be a fast or slow play, Dave?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Status quo right now for the time being. That is my understanding. The lines of communication are open. Everybody’s still of the understanding that both sides also want to try to figure this out, but they don’t want to, right now, rush into things and with the way the season started, they kind of just want to make sure that they’re in a good position. The Sabres do and then get back to kind of the negotiating table.

Look, he wants to stay, he’s willing to stay, but my sense is he also is in a position, Alex Tuck is, where he wants to be paid accordingly and receive a competitive contract, and again, similar to (Artemi) Panarin in terms of mindset, like he may be one of the top dogs that hit the open market July 1, if he gets to that point. So it’s going to take a significant deal to get him.

This is probably in the eight figures in terms of AAV, and depending on term and structure, that’ll determine exactly how high are we in the 10s? Are we in the 11s? If he gets to July 1, or has the prospect of going there and it’s really, one or two big fish in that pond, the number is going to go up.

Are the Sabres willing to get to that point? That’s what they need to figure out.”

