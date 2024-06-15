NHL Rumors: All About Nikolaj Ehlers And Destinations

The New York Islanders And Nikolaj Ehlers

Stefan Rosner of The Hockey News: One of the worst-kept secrets right now is how much a team like the New York Islanders wants Nikolaj Ehlers. It has been talked about mostly in rumor mills. However, the desire is very real.

Multiple sources have indicated that Ehlers is very much on the New York Islanders’ radar. New York needs a top-six scoring forward in the worst way. Their offense has ranked in the bottom third at even strength and the need is there. Injury history be damned as Ehlers piled up 61 points in 82 games despite not exactly top-six ice time.

Yes, that $6 million AAV for one year is not so bad for a player of his caliber. The idea that Ehlers is available is well-known based on Winnipeg’s lack of a contract extension and the prospect of Scott Arniel continuing much of what Rick Bowness did.

This will take some moves. New York does have an extra second-round pick and maybe another sweetener of sorts. The Danish forward undoubtedly adds extra skill and speed for Patrick Roy and company.

More Nikolaj Ehlers, Why Not!

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: Yes, the days are numbered for Nikolaj Ehlers if one believes the rumors. Could Winnipeg keep Ehlers until closer to the NHL Trade Deadline? Sure, that is possible. However, it is becoming less likely.

Now, Ehlers is a potential 30-goal scorer with a 70 to 80-point upside in the right system. He played all 82 games last season which debunks some injury-prone rumors for now. Anyway, some point to his four playoff goals in 37 games but then again look at how he was used.

Teams that would be interested include the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, the Islanders naturally, along with Ottawa and even Seattle. Carolina makes a lot of sense given they will likely lose out on Jake Guentzel. Ehlers is a pretty reasonable replacement.

Boston, Detroit, and Ottawa would need to make a few moves to make this happen. However, there lies little doubt that Ehlers is a very much sought-after forward.