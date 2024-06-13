NHL Rumors: The Latest on Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Winnipeg Jets Move Nikolaj Ehlers?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter. When asked about Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets, he stated that moving Ehlers is not the priority right now, but that does not mean they are not open to it.

Jay Onrait: Let’s talk about the Winnipeg Jets. You just told us last month that Kevin Cheveldayoff might consider someone like Nikolaj Ehlers who will be restricted free agent next season might consider moving him to help out maybe on the blue line, maybe a top-four defenseman, we get reports out there that maybe Ehlers would welcome a trade. Any, any further information on that?”

Darren Dreger: “I believe that Nick Ehlers likes the idea of staying in Winnipeg to the conclusion of his contract. So he’s going into the final year of his deal. Though, I think that Ehlers wants to extend in Winnipeg, I don’t get that sense. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s unhappy and there’s a lot of change and there will be more change in Winnipeg.

That just happens organically. Automatically. You’ve got a familiar face in Scott Arneill who’s now the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets but his name has been out there and I just didn’t randomly throw that out there the last time we visited. But I also I’m not gonna sit here and say that I think that it’s a front-burner topic for Jets management, either.

They’ve got some things that they’re going to have to consider and you look at their pending unrestricted free agents. Sean Monahan was an excellent fit in Winnipeg. Is there a chance that they can convince him if the dollar is right and the term works to stay?

Well, he can continue to sign contracts and extend players. It’s on an unlimited salary cap. So I think that Chevelayoff would be willing to listen to interest. I’m sure that there is interest in Nikolaj Ehlers.”