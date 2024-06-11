NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon likely heading to free agency

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Oh My Bob episode, on Winnipeg Jets pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillion and who it’s likely headed to free agency.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Okay. News, hard transition. Here we go. Defenseman, left-shot Brenden Dillon Winnipeg Jets. What do you hear? What do you know?”

Friedman: “I just heard he’s going to free agency. I think there were some conversations between him and the Jets. And you never rule anything out Jeff, but I don’t think there’s going to be any re-signing with Winnipeg before the window opens. So I expect Dylan to hit the market.

And like I’ve said, it appears to be a very good market for defensemen. There are some defensemen who are really going to hit it big too, big here.”

The Philadelphia Flyers won’t be big players in free agency but are open to hockey trades … on the Matvei Michkov speculation

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers have a good chunk of dead cap space for next years, so don’t expect them to make any big moves – Tony DeAngelo ($1.66 million buyout), Kevin Hayes ($3.57 million retained), Ryan Ellis ($6.25 million LTIR) and Cal Petersen (one year left at $5 million).

Sources said they have spoken with the Carolina Hurricanes about Martin Necas. They are open to hockey trades according to GM Daniel Briere.

“But you know, we’re always open to hockey trades if there’s something that makes sense to help our team, both in the future but also in the short term if it fits our timeline.”

Their cap situation limits their ability to try and bring defenseman, Sean Walker, back.

Briere said they love Travis Konecny and hope that they can lock him up long-term. They won’t negotiate in the media.

Briere said they are hopeful with all the back and forth that Matvei Michkov will be able to leave the KHL and join the Flyers for next season.

“But I’m not trying to get caught up in the excitement of it for now. If it happens, it happens. We don’t have any news at this moment as far as how reliable the sources are that are popping over the internet.”

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones didn’t have any update on the Michkov situation: ” We expected and planned for him to play out his contract with SKA. We would welcome him with open arms, but we don’t know.”