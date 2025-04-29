NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, and the Winnipeg Jets

The New York Islanders aren’t rushing to name a new GM

Chris Botta: The New York Islanders GM search won’t be rushed. It will take some time before their candidate list gets narrowed down and they start meeting with owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin.

One potential GM candidate said (to Botta) that he’s being patient as the list of people who reached out showing interest was “overwhelming.”

Would the Edmonton Oilers consider moving Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner this offseason?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman’s hands have been somewhat tied given the number of no-movement clause the previous regime handed out. Nine current players have some sort of trade protection for next season.

Fans are hoping for an upgrade in net and maybe some help on the blue line. To upgrade those areas, the Oilers may need to consider moving defenseman Evan Bouchard and goaltender Stuart Skinner. Would Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman be available this offseason? Would the New York Islanders move defenseman Noah Dobson if they are looking to make some big moves?

Staying put and leaving cap space available at the trade deadline may be hurting the Winnipeg Jets

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: The Winnipeg Jets had salary cap space at the trade deadline that they failed to take advantage of. About $6 million worth of space.

The 20-man lineup they used on Sunday was almost $15 million under the $88.5 million regular season cap. The Avs roster on Saturday came in around $95 million.

The Jets didn’t have any LTIR candidates at the deadline, but they did have the space to use to their advantage in case of injuries. Forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers remain out. They could use some scoring help on the wing and a second-line center. Center Vladislav Namestnikov has gone pointless in four games.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was trying to make some other moves which fell through for whatever reason. Maybe they were outbid, or a player was not willing to waive to come to Winnipeg.

