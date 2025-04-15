NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the St. Louis Blues

The Winnipeg Jets will likely try to re-sign Neal Pionk

Murat Ates of The Athletic: (mailbag) Winnipeg Jets defenseman Luke Schenn has a year left on his contract at $2.75 million and believe they want to bring him back.

The Jets will try to re-sign pending UFA defenseman Neal Pionk. Pionk’s family likes it in Winnipeg and believe they will take a good run to re-sign him. There are some concerns with his defensive game, but he’s played well when partnered with Dylan Samberg.

Western Conference Injuries: Tuesday the 15th

Tackling some St. Louis Blues offseason questions

Jeremy Rutherford of the The Athletic: (mailbag) The St. Louis Blues need to address what to do with Nick Leddy and Justin Faulk this offseason. If they are able to move either, are they replaced with Tyler Tucker and Matthew Kessel or someone external?

The Blues could use another scorer but do they wait to see what they have in Zack Bolduc and Jimmy Snuggerud before trying to make a big splash.

What will the Blues want to do with Brayden Schenn this offseason? His full no-trade clause becomes a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1st. Jordan Kyrou has a no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1st. Don’t think they are interested in trading Dylan Holloway, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Neighbours, Colton Parayko or Philip Broberg.

Mitch Marner would be an awesome addition to the Blues alongside former Junior teammate Robert Thomas. He’s going to get paid, though – $14 million, maybe – and could the Blues fit that in?

A long-term extension for Broberg may be closer to $9 million than $6.5 million. It won’t get to nine. Holloway could be looking for at least $7.5 million on a long-term extension. Don’t think either player will be looking for a bridge deal.

A Sam Montembeault comp at three years, $3.15 million AAV could be a little for Joel Hofer.

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the East

If the Blues could bring Radek Faksa back for $3.25 million less, they may consider it for depth.

Not confirmed yet but Torey Krug‘s career could be over.

