NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Calgary Flames

Trevor Zegras could use a change of scenery but options may be limited

Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said at the trade deadline last year that no team called him regarding Trevor Zegras. Zegras struggled last season when healthy and it has carried into this year.

There were offseason trade rumors and it looks like Zegras could definitely use a change of scenery.

Some people were trying to link the Montreal Canadiens to Zegras, but GM Kent Hughes is reportedly in the market for a physical forward.

James Murphy of RG.org, had a source say that the Boston Bruins had talked to the Ducks. Were they asking about former Boston University forward?

The Calgary Flames are not alone in their search for a right-handed center

Jim Biringer on RG.org: CalgaTrry Flames GM Craig Conroy said he’s always looking at filling any holes he has. The Flames owe the Montreal Canadiens a first-round pick from the Sean Monahan trade to the Montreal Canadiens, so a good trade asset is gone.

“When I talk to teams, I had talked about a right-shot center, and a lot of teams are looking for a right-shot center. So, it’s not easy. Those are the things you know when you talk to teams.”

Flames GM sees Rasmus Andersson as a long-term fit

Jim Biringer on RG.org: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that he sees defenseman Rasmus Andersson a Flame for the long run. His name has been in the rumor at times despite having a year left on his contract.

Andersson is eligible to sign a contract extension come July, so he could make some type of decision then. Conroy says that Andersson loves it in Calgary.