NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Wild, Flyers, Predators, and the Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens have been trying to trade Joel Armia for years

The Sick Podcast: Pierre McGuire on Montreal Canadiens Joel Armia: “They’ve been trying to trade Joel Armia for a long time I can tell you right now. I was working for a team where they offered Joel Armia to us and that was 3 years ago.”

(Armia is the last year of his deal, a $3.4 million cap hit and $3.8 million salary)

The Minnesota Wild may like a couple of Philadelphia Flyers

Anthony Di Marco: Have heard that the Minnesota Wild really like Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee. Don’t get the sense that they love Farabee’s contract though. (Three more years at $5 million)

Also, believe that the Wild like forward Bobby Brink.

NHL Rumors: Should the Edmonton Oilers Bring Back Cody Ceci?

The Nashville Predators unsuccessfully tried to trade Dante Fabbro

Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean: Before the Nashville Predators put defenseman Dante Fabbro on waivers, GM Barry Trotz tried to make a trade with a few teams, but they fell through. Trotz had some indications that Fabbro would get claimed.

“If he got picked up, there would be some salary cap flexibility,” Trotz said. “So we just felt we had a chance to open up our roster a little as well.”

Buffalo Sabres GM has made a lot of calls

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The Buffalo Sabres had higher hopes entering the season. They’ve struggled on the power play and on the penalty kill. Defensively, they haven’t been good. The Sabres are the youngest team in the NHL, but they do have experience.

Sources have said that GM Kevyn Adams activity around the league has increased over the past couple of weeks, with one executive saying he’s looking for a top-six forward.

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Predators, Blue Jackets, and the Canadiens

“I think, you know, I’ve made lots of calls to understand the market and what’s out there,” Adams said. “This is a difficult time of year to make trades, not every team is ready to do something. But I’m open to different things and I’m not going to stop trying to improve this team.”