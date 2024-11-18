NHL News and Injuries: Jets, Leafs, Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Red Wings, and Predators

A fine and a suspension

NHL Player Safety: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk was fined $5,000 for clipping Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist.

Three angles of Neal Pionk’s hipcheck on Jesper Boqvist. Perfectly executed. pic.twitter.com/NKDWM8ps26 — Carter Brooks (@CBrooksie84) November 17, 2024

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games for an illegal check to the head on Darnell Nurse, per @NHLPlayerSafety.pic.twitter.com/eSGIwmD46u — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks and Leafs

NHL Injuries

Adam Kimelman: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday. He’s missed their past two games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Jordan Greenway missed Saturday’s game with a nagging injury.

Joe Pohoryles: Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke practiced yesterday. He’s missed their past six games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Mark Kastelic is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday.

Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Seth Jarvis on the IR retroactive to November 10th with an upper-body injury. He’s eligible to come off the IR at any time.

Kurt Dusterberg: Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov started last night. He missed Saturday’s game after suffering a minor injury on Wednesday.

Corey Masisak: The Colorado Avalanche placed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on the IR retroactive to November 13th. He’s eligible to return at any point after tonight’s game. Coach Jared Bednar said that he’s traveling with the team.

Dan Greenspan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson could return tonight. He left Friday’s game at the start of the third period with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak returned to the lineup after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury.