NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson Trade Speculation

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Edmonton Shake It off to Win Game 4 episode on the Dallas Stars – Jason Robertson trade speculation that recently came out.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kyle Bukauskas: “Okay, Elliotte, the Dallas Stars. So they’ve got a new head coach to find, and there’s seemingly a lot of other chatter around them over the last little bit. We’ve talked about Jason Robertson on this podcast. His name has been out there elsewhere. What do you think is going on at this time with Robertson’s name being out in the public?”

Friedman: “Okay, you want to do Robertson first? That’s where I get a sense like.”

Bukauskas: “Yeah, Robertson first. Yeah, why don’t we start there?”

Friedman: ” Okay, it’s, it’s late. It’s 1:52 am.”

Bukauskas: “On fumes here.”

Friedman: “Okay, so it has been a wild week around Jason Robertson. I think everything that was reported during the week about him was accurate. I think Dallas was reeling after their great wins over Colorado and Winnipeg. Their shock and disappointment at the way they lost to Edmonton and how the last game unraveled to the point where Peter DeBoer got fired. And I think they let it be known that they were going to have to consider some things.

And I don’t think anybody who reported that there was noise around Robertson was wrong. I got a call during the game on Thursday night saying that Dallas is dialing this back a little bit, and we’ll see. Here’s why I think Robertson, his name was out there.

Dallas has some decisions to make. What they want to do and how they’re going to deal with some of the choices on their roster. And I think they wanted to have an idea of what was out there for their players. And should we make any decisions before we know what some of these market values were, and I think Robertson was one of those players.

And to me, Robertson, I think they, if he would have gotten traded, it would have been for one of two things – a great player in return, obviously, or two, could they recoup what they gave up to get Rantanen. Which would allow them to get draft picks, maybe get a good young player, replenish themselves, and either keep that, all that, and use, and use because they’re really good at drafting and developing, or, you know, maybe move it for something else, whatever. I think, I think there was two things that was A) do we get a great player for him, or B), do we get, we replace what we lost when we acquired Rantanen.

I think there’s also the question of, what’s his next number going to look like? Does Dallas feel that his next number might not be a number they like? Well, judging from what I’m hearing on Thursday night, I think Dallas is prepared to find out what that number is. Can they make a deal with him?

He’s under contract for one more season, but he’s got two more years of team control before he’s a UFA. He’d be arbitration-eligible for that second year. He is eligible for an extension on July the first. My sense is, based on this information, which came from another team, is that they’ve kind of been told Dallas wants to see what his long-term future is with them before they make any decisions.

So I think the Robertson stuff is now on hold until we figure out if he extends or not. That’s my latest update as of Thursday, well, that’s now Friday, Friday morning at 1:56 am about where I think this stands.

