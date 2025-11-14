NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-LA and CHI-NJ, Kempe, Kampf, and Lowry

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings

David Pagnotta: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was listed to attend last night’s Leafs-Sabres game.

Scouting the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils on Wednesday

Tab Bamford: Scouts listed to attend Wednesday’s Blackhawks-Devils game included the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Islanders.

David Pagnotta: The Maple Leafs had one of their assistant GMs listed to attend.

Martin Necas’ extension is having a huge impact on Adrian Kempe talks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Adrian Kempe’s agent, J.P. Barry, met with Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland on Thursday ahead of their game against the Maple Leafs. Talks have been ongoing for a while now.

“There’s still work to be done in that negotiation. It’s been a long process. My understanding, and neither side wants to comment on this, is that they’re in a ballpark there, where there’s $9.5 million on the low end, and $11.5 million at the North end, and it probably needs to get the double digits to get this deal done. The Martin Necas contract at $11.5M has had a huge impact on this negotiation.”

When David Kampf clears today, there will be a list of interested teams

TSN: David Kampf’s mutual contract termination with the Toronto Maple Leafs will be completed on Friday, and he’ll be free to sign anywhere. Darren Dreger thinks there is going to be a longer than anticipated list of teams to sign the veteran center.

“I look at the Montreal Canadiens. I look at the Pittsburgh Penguins, who seem to have eager interest. I look at the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have a rash of injuries, so these are teams that I believe on Friday will at least check in to see if there’s a fit.”

Tyson Cole: “If the #Canucks are in on Kampf and he wants to prove he deserves another shot in the NHL, there’s no better place to sign than Vancouver to do that. He’ll slot in down the middle immediately and take on those defensive matchups. Would be mutually beneficial for the team & player.”

An Adam Lowry extension could be coming soon

TSN: Darren Dreger said to keep an eye on the Winnipeg Jets and Adam Lowry, as the sides continue to work on an extension that could get done next week.

“We know that the Jets are on the road. They’ll wrap up their road swing in Calgary on Saturday. Because of travel and everything that goes into that, there hasn’t been a lot of back and forth, but I expect that they’ll get a lot of work done next week.”

