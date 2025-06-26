NHL Rumors: Andrew Mangiapane, Vancouver Canucks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Teams interested in Washington Capitals’ pending UFA Andrew Mangiapane

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on who could be interested in Washington Capitals pending UFA Andrew Mangiapane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “One player is going to hit the free agent market we talked about, part of the Washington Capitals, Andrew Mangiapane. There seems to be a lot of teams that have him on their radar. We reported already that Toronto is one of the teams that he’s looking at. I would add Seattle to that mix. I think Boston, the Edmonton Oilers and the few other teams that are also part of that, part of that mix that are going to pursue. Andrew Mangiapane.”

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs are Considering a lot of Things

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers have some work to do this offseason

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein on the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “Now I mentioned the Oilers. They make a trade . They move Evander Kane over to Vancouver. It doesn’t sound like either the Canucks or the Oilers are done.”

Bermstein: “No, no. Canucks have a lot of lifting. Patrik Allvin has a lot of heavy lifting. At the horizon is that Quinn Hughes extension, Dave. He’s got to build a team that Quinn’s going to want to stay with. So it’s a vital off season for the Vancouver Canucks after trading J.T. Miller and keeping Elias Pettersson. We’ll see what happens.

And yeah, with respect to the Oilers, look they’re going to trade Viktor Arvidsson. Would Mangiapane probably be a nice fit in that role? He would be.”

Pagnotta: “The Oilers are not done, as we mentioned. Viktor Arvidsson likely to be moved in the next, perhaps week, as they try to free up additional cap space. They’re still figuring out the Trent Frederic extension, and they have a few more irons in the fire there. You mentioned Mangiapane being somebody on their radar.

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings – Gavrikov, Kuzmenko, Spence, and their First-Round Pick

On Vancouver, interesting situation with Thatcher Demko. They’re discussing an extension, while also engaging teams in trade discussions. Something to keep an eye on over these next few days as we inch closer to the draft.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.