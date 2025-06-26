NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings – Gavrikov, Kuzmenko, Spence, and their First-Round Pick

The LA Kings, Vladislav Gavrikov and Andrei Kuzmenko still talking. They’d package their first, Jordan Spence, and are willing to spend

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talking about the Los Angeles Kings heading into the draft and free agency. They’re still trying to re-sign Vladislav Gavrikov and Andrei Kuzmenko. They are willing to package their first-round pick and willing to spend on a high, elite free agent.

Pagnotta: “NHL Draft coming up the LA Kings with the 24th overall pick. We just got through with Kenny Holland addressing the media, pre-draft, couple days beforehand. He had some interesting things to say, including ongoing negotiations with Vladislav Gavrikov.”

Bernstein: “Yeah, there’s still hope, at least from the Kings side, that he will return. There’s still negotiations going on. I know there’s rumors about them parting. It may go down to July 1st, we’ll see. But they’re still hope in Los Angeles that he returns. If not, he’s gonna have to do some heavy lifting to replace Gavrikov.”

Pagnotta: “And he acknowledged that it’s not so much term. It’s more than dollars, that seemed to be the sticking point right now.

Whereas with Andre Kuzmenko, they seem to be okay on term. They’re both looking at short-term, being the team and the player, but also dollar seems to be the sticking point. Although Kenny Holland acknowledged he’s not afraid to spend money.”

Bernstein: “Yeah, dollars wouldn’t be a sticking point for a high, elite free agent that might cost you maybe $11 or $12 million. And he said somebody asked him if he wasn’t willing to do it, he said, ‘I never said that.’

So it’s gonna be to see if Mitch Marner does hit the market, will they participate? I think they will.

But there are other things going on in Los Angeles as well. And Kenny told me that he would be willing to turn his first round pick a package for an established top-line forward. So watch out for that in the coming days as

well.”

Pagnotta: “Jordan Spence also effectively available. He wants more consistent ice time. Might not be able to get it here with who they have on the right side already in LA. So another player, excuse me, to look at as the LA Kings look to rejig their lineup a little bit. Add to it moving forward, going into next season.”

Bernstein: “But I do want to say that Allen said that Spence did not fully ask for a trade. He just wants to play more. We’ll see if they can accommodate him. But with Brandt Clarke and Drew Doughty in the lineup, I don’t know how they can.”

