NHL Rumors: Artemi Panarin – Rangers, Blackhawks, and Wild

Would Artemi Panarin be a fit in Chicago? What about Panarin to the Wild?

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if Artemi Panarin back to the Chicago Blackhawks could be a future option.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I can’t really see it. I don’t think he fits their age scheme and what they’re looking for. I don’t know that the way that he plays and the style necessarily fits what they’re looking for. Yes, the creative factor in throwing him on a line with either Frank Nazar or Connor Bedard is pretty enticing, but unless I’m missing something, I don’t necessarily see that as a fit moving forward.

I see him as a fit more for a team that’s close to winning the Stanley Cup, and can view Panarin as sort of that last complementary piece to plug, plug into that puzzle. That’s where I can see Artemi Panarin.”

NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Chinakov, and the Flyers

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli when asked if Artemi Panarin could be an option for the Minnesota Wild.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I could see that. I think that would make a ton of sense. Obviously, the Russian connection, Panarin and Kirill Kaprisov have the same agent. I think they’re friends. I think, unfortunately for Minnesota, Panarin isn’t a center, which is what they really need.

But they’ve got some cap space this year, and if you can find a way to make a reasonable deal for Panarin, I think that they could make it an interesting fit.

Minnesota is a team to watch in general as they build, because I think they’re just sort of cracking into that upper echelon of teams that also have some youth to them, eight players on their roster, 24 or under. That, it’s going to be a really exciting time for the Wild as they begin to bolt on special parts and pieces to this team.

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin, Time to Move On?

Because I think we’re talking about two to three years from now where you’re going to see the Wild in that contender category for a Stanley Cup. And Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy. Looking on the back end, Brock Faber and David Jiricek and these other guys that are coming. The Wild are in a really exciting spot. And so I’m very bullish on what happens next in Minnesota, and they could be exactly the type of move that they’d be interested in making.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.