NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The asking price for Bo Horvat is…

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Bo Horvat.

Friedman: “The other thing we’ve been talking a lot is Bo Horvat. Jeff, what have you said Vancouver is looking for, for Horvat?”

Marek: “Three players including a top prospect.”

Friedman: “Okay, so there was a lot of talk about this in the last 24 to 48 hours. I think the reason is, I’m getting the impression that Vancouver is separating the teams who are willing to consider that or continue down that level of conversations from the teams that won’t.

And I think that’s what kind of been going on here, is Vancouver is figuring out who’s really serious. I don’t believe there is anything imminent at this time but I do think the Canucks know who’s in the game and who isn’t.”

Kane and Toews decision likely not until mid-November

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

David Amber: “All right, listen, this could be leading up to one of the greatest trade deadlines we’ve ever seen cause there’s so many big names out there. We’re waiting for the first shoe to drop in Vancouver.

What about Chicago? Two future Hall of Famers may be on the move.”

Marek: “Ya, this conversation goes back six or seven months now we’ve been talking about Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane and their future with the Chicago Blackhawks.

I think all the parties involved here thought that by now the picture would be a little bit more clear. Both these players hold no-move clauses and I think everyone involved thought we’d get a better snapshot of who’s in, who’s out, who’s a contender, where can these guys go?

But with so many teams in contention right now, injuries always a factor. It doesn’t sound as if Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are prepared to make any type of decision until mid-February.

I’ll tell you one thing, as someone told me today, the injury to Max Pacioretty in Carolina may just make things that much more interesting for both those two gentlemen, David, maybe other players who could be moved at deadline as well.”