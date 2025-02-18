NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins Morgan Geekie gaining interest

James Murphy of RG.org: Boston Bruins pending RFA forward Morgan Geekie is getting some interest. From an executive source on the weekend:

“I’d say the market is continually growing for him. I’m hearing both playoff contenders and teams not likely to make the playoffs are interested. He’s still young enough to even intrigue teams in a rebuild or teams who want to retool and get younger doing so.”

The source adds that the Bruins may want to re-sign him but has he priced himself out of Boston? It may make more sense for them to trade him.

NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton, Jared McCann, And More

It’s time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make an impactful trade

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Last year the Toronto Maple Leafs made four moves before the trade deadline. The Maple Leafs have holes in their roster and they shouldn’t be cautious.

The Leafs need to add depth at center behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares. They need to add someone who can provide scoring depth.

A right-handed top-four defenseman is another area the Leafs should consider upgrading.

Acquiring either a center or top-four Dman won’t be easy given what’s available, their cap space and the limited tradeable assets they have.

If they could acquire an impactful player, would they be okay to include Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Fraser Minten and/or a 2026 first-round pick?

If the Maple Leafs were to offer Minten and a maybe a top pick to the Nashville Predators for Ryan O’Reilly, would the Preds approach him about the idea?

NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs Give Up Top Assets for a Center?

Could Leafs approach the St. Louis Blues about defenseman Colton Parayko, who has five years left on his deal, over shorter-term options like Luke Schenn or David Savard.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.